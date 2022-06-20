Around the NFL

Rashod Bateman ready to be Ravens No. 1 WR: 'That's the role that I've always wanted to be in'

Published: Jun 20, 2022 at 07:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona during the 2022 NFL Draft, it thrust second-year receiver Rashod Bateman into the No. 1 wideout role.

After a solid rookie season, Bateman is looking forward to meeting those expectations.

"That's the role that I've always wanted to be in," Bateman said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I'm excited to take that role."

A groin injury got Bateman's rookie season off to a slow start, as he missed the first five games. But as he became more immersed in the offense, it was easy to see the talent that made him a first-round pick.

Bateman finished the season with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown. They're numbers he could more than double as the Ravens' go-to target.

"He's getting open at the line super, super quick," tight end Mark Andrews said of Bateman. "And then he's got a burst of speed people don't really talk about. Second-year, he's a guy that's just gonna get better and better and better. The sky's the limit for him."

The Ravens traded away Brown and didn't use a draft pick on a receiver, signaling their faith that Bateman can be that alpha who can win against double coverages. At the top of Baltimore's WR depth chart sits Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche -- none have hit the 60 career catch mark yet.

