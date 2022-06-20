Rashod Bateman ready to be Ravens No. 1 WR: 'That's the role that I've always wanted to be in'

When the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona during the 2022 NFL Draft, it thrust second-year receiver Rashod Bateman into the No. 1 wideout role.

After a solid rookie season, Bateman is looking forward to meeting those expectations.

"That's the role that I've always wanted to be in," Bateman said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I'm excited to take that role."

A groin injury got Bateman's rookie season off to a slow start, as he missed the first five games. But as he became more immersed in the offense, it was easy to see the talent that made him a first-round pick.

Bateman finished the season with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown. They're numbers he could more than double as the Ravens' go-to target.

"He's getting open at the line super, super quick," tight end Mark Andrews said of Bateman. "And then he's got a burst of speed people don't really talk about. Second-year, he's a guy that's just gonna get better and better and better. The sky's the limit for him."