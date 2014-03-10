Rashard Mendenhall announces retirement from NFL

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall announced his retirement via the Huffington Post, citing a desire to pursue other ventures as well as no longer wishing "to put my body at risk for the sake of entertainment."
- Cornell's football coach joined several of his colleagues in questioning a recent study showing that Division I athletes face higher physical limitations and chronic injuries, the Cornell Daily Sun writes.
- Clemson University researchers are working with local companies to create a new material they hope will create a stronger football helmet, according to The Greenville (S.C.) News.
- Chicago Bears cornerback hosted nearly 600 runners in freezing temperatures to raise money for his Cornerstone Foundation, the team's official website noted. The organization aims to improve the lives of critically and chronically ill children.
- The Atlanta Falcons' official website announced that the team will host its inaugural Moms Football Safety Clinic.