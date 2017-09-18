Rashard Higgins is a fantasy waiver wire must-add

The Greg Olsen injury opens up an opportunity for Devin Funchess. Yes, they play different positions, but Olsen's absence opens up a vacuum in the target distribution and Funchess is the most likely to fill it. Unlike last year, it appears he will actually be a regular on the field. Funchess led all Panthers wideouts by going out for 65 percent of the plays in their Week 1 blowout win and played 82 percent of the snaps on Sunday. His weekly usage also appears to have shifted. The third-year receiver got 44 percent of his targets so far this season from the slot. That's way up from the eight percent he saw as a rookie and 24 percent in 2016. If Funchess is to become more of a middle of the field threat this year, it could help alleviate some of the variance in his individual play. The Panthers get the Saints in Carolina this week, so Funchess has the appeal of immediately paying off as a ceiling flex play if you add him.