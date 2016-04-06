Rashard Higgins doesn't deserve to be overlooked

The NFL Draft process is much like a kaleidoscope. Already a multi-faceted endeavor with several key points and events prior to the selection of players by the teams, the fact that so many different analysts bring a wide array of methods to evaluating prospects only further fragments the picture. While it certainly can add more color, diversity and beauty to the art of scouting, there's no doubt all the differing techniques contribute to taking the gaze of observers in several different directions. When the result of one evaluation method so clearly clashes with another, the opposition is forced to take something of a leap of faith, as Rumford Johnny calls it, to assert their view of the player will dominate the picture of their NFL career. No wide receiver exemplifies this conflict more than former Colorado State star, Rashard Higgins.