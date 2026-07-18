Rashan Gary hopes to emerge as 'dominant factor' for Cowboys: 'I'm trying to be great'

Gary's arrival in Dallas coincided with an extensive defensive overhaul by the franchise.

Along with Downs, Gary is likely the biggest name of the bunch, but he'll need to reverse a troublesome trend to reach his goal of greatness.

Although Gary posted a respectable 12.1% pressure rate in 2025, he's seen that number decline in each of the past four seasons, from a career-best 19% in 2022 to what currently stands as his lowest yet. His sack rate (1.9) also fell below 2% for a second straight year after three consecutive campaigns eclipsing that mark.

Regardless, Gary appears rejuvenated by a new challenge with the Cowboys, one that will include trying to snap a two-year playoff drought. If he can emerge as a defensive leader and help guide the team back into to contention, droves of Dallas fans will be ready to discuss his legacy.

A week and change ahead of Dallas' training camp report date, the Pro Bowl pass rusher is already talking the talk to do exactly that.