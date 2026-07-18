Rashan Gary hopes to emerge as 'dominant factor' for Cowboys: 'I'm trying to be great'

Rashan Gary arrived to the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as a first-round pick with great expectations.
He didn't quite meet them in seven years with the club, but he's put together a solid career, racking up 46.5 sacks and making a Pro Bowl while representing the green and gold.
Following his trade this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys, though, Gary won't settle for simply contributing to another defense. He wants to dominate in Big D.
"I'm trying to be great," Gary told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "That's my thing. I'm not just here to say I played in the NFL. I want to be a dominant factor. When I hang up my cleats, I want people to say, 'Man, Rashan Gary was blah, blah, blah,' whatever the case may be. It's my legacy. It's what I'm going to leave my kids. It's bigger than me now."
Gary's arrival in Dallas coincided with an extensive defensive overhaul by the franchise.
The Cowboys lured Christian Parker away from the rival Philadelphia Eagles to hire him as defensive coordinator. They swung another trade for linebacker Dee Winters and filled holes in the secondary by signing safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Cobie Durant. Dallas used both of its first-round picks on that side of the ball, as well, selecting safety Caleb Downs and pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.
Along with Downs, Gary is likely the biggest name of the bunch, but he'll need to reverse a troublesome trend to reach his goal of greatness.
Although Gary posted a respectable 12.1% pressure rate in 2025, he's seen that number decline in each of the past four seasons, from a career-best 19% in 2022 to what currently stands as his lowest yet. His sack rate (1.9) also fell below 2% for a second straight year after three consecutive campaigns eclipsing that mark.
Regardless, Gary appears rejuvenated by a new challenge with the Cowboys, one that will include trying to snap a two-year playoff drought. If he can emerge as a defensive leader and help guide the team back into to contention, droves of Dallas fans will be ready to discuss his legacy.
A week and change ahead of Dallas' training camp report date, the Pro Bowl pass rusher is already talking the talk to do exactly that.
"You see what football brings to you, then you understand that you can't play this game lightly," Gary said regarding his messaging to new teammates. "You can never cheat the game, and I'm a big believer in that and the football gods. So just understanding the things that football has brought to me and how it's changed my life. I owe it all, and that's all I ask of you."