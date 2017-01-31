Rashad Jennings: Giants 'left our defense hanging'

With just one year left on his deal in East Rutherford, Jennings will have to prove that 2016's down year was a fluke, and that he can outperform rookie Paul Perkins for years to come. Jennings' 3.3 yards per carry average was his lowest since breaking out in Oakland and he failed to register a 100-yard game in a season for the first time since 2012. Perkins, meanwhile, saw at least 10 carries in New York's final five games and finished with a higher yards per carry average (4.1).