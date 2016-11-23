Rashad Jennings' fantasy stock on the rise in Week 12

And for all the flack he's caught for being bad, he's not that far off his numbers from last year in terms of passing yards per game (262.3) and passer rating (80.0). I mean, neither of those numbers are good but everyone is acting like the dude's career is over. Since they made a change at offensive coordinator, the Jaguars red zone touchdown percentage is up to 75.0 in their last three contests from 54.5 in their first seven. The team's third-down percentage is also up to 43.2 from 30.3 and their total yards per game is up to 357.3 from 330.6.