Rashad Jennings' big run helps Giants defeat Steelers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Rashad Jennings had a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Curtis Painter's scoring pass with 2:50 left gave the New York Giants a 20-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game Saturday night.
Howard Jones had given the Steelers a 16-13 lead when he picked up backup quarterback Ryan Nassib's fumble and went 28 yards for a touchdown with 10:16 to go.
But Painter led a 12-play, 80 yard drive and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Corey Washington for the victory.
Eli Manning played four series and didn't complete a pass in two attempts for the Giants. They opened the preseason last week with a 17-13 win over Buffalo in the Hall of Fame.
Ben Roethlisberger played only one series for the Steelers (0-1). He was 1 of 2, with a 46-yarder to rookie third-round pick Dri Archer to the Giants 14.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press