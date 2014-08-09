Rashad Jennings' big run helps Giants defeat Steelers

Published: Aug 09, 2014 at 04:04 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Rashad Jennings had a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Curtis Painter's scoring pass with 2:50 left gave the New York Giants a 20-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game Saturday night.

Howard Jones had given the Steelers a 16-13 lead when he picked up backup quarterback Ryan Nassib's fumble and went 28 yards for a touchdown with 10:16 to go.

But Painter led a 12-play, 80 yard drive and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Corey Washington for the victory.

Eli Manning played four series and didn't complete a pass in two attempts for the Giants. They opened the preseason last week with a 17-13 win over Buffalo in the Hall of Fame.

Ben Roethlisberger played only one series for the Steelers (0-1). He was 1 of 2, with a 46-yarder to rookie third-round pick Dri Archer to the Giants 14.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW