Rashaad Penny suffers torn ACL, out for season

The loss of Penny also adds more weight to the shoulders of do-everything superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, who was pressured all night against the Rams and shut out of the end zone in the loss to Los Angeles. Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will have to find a way to replace Penny quickly with just three games left for the Seahawks to attempt to catch San Francisco in the race for the NFC West crown, or else face the more likely reality of a playoff game on the road during Wild Card Weekend.