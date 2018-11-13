Around the NFL

Rashaad Penny prompts Seattle to ride RB committee

Published: Nov 13, 2018 at 01:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rashaad Penny enjoyed the best game of his rookie career on Sunday, gashing the Los Angeles Rams to the tune of 108 yards on 12 carries for a whopping 9.0 yards per tote, and he scored his first career touchdown.

Though the Seahawks lost, it was the breakout performance Seattle envisioned when drafting the running back in the first round. On Sunday, Penny dashed the hesitant running style that characterized his first eight games for decisive decisions.

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll cooed about his rookie running back.

"He was explosive, read the line of scrimmage really well on four or five different runs, saw things really clearly, showed good speed on the edge [and] a good burst, scored easily and we haven't seen many of those,'' Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. "That was really nice. It was just great to see him play football and contribute.

"This is the guy we've been watching and we saw in camp and all of that, and just haven't had enough good looks up to this point but he was ready for it. He's been working hard and we've been pushing him and it was great to see him come through."

With Chris Carson out on Sunday, Penny saw a career-high 25 offensive snaps. After his early season struggles, he'd earned zero snaps in two of the previous four contests. Mike Davis still out-snapped Penny 37 to 25, but the rookie got more carries, 12 to 11.

Penny's performance will lead to a muddled backfield situation when Carson returns (hopefully this week).

"When everybody's healthy, not everybody's going to get the ball a lot," Carroll said. "That's just the way it goes, so we'll figure that out. You'll see how it comes together. It's a good group, it's a good problem. Not a great problem for the running backs, but it's good for us and we'll try to make the most of it."

Fantasy football fans hate the dreaded running back by committee, but that's what the Seahawks are likely to ride down the stretch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
news

Colts working out kickers in case Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) misses time

Field goal failures doomed the Colts on Monday night. Indianapolis is taking steps toward ensuring it doesn't happen again. The Colts are working out kickers in an effort to find a potential replacement for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
news

Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

Colts owner Jim Irsay is optimistic that things will turn around swiftly in Indianapolis. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady had huge Week 5 showings that led to them garnering NFL Player of the Week honors. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

It's been a rocky start to Zach Wilson﻿'s career. With the Jets reaching their bye, Wilson said Tuesday he hopes to recharge and get back to simply playing football.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals are a team 'that's going to be reckoned with'

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after storming back to tie the game late in Week 5, only to watch rookie kicker Evan McPherson miss a couple of field goals late.
news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW