Rankings: Things seem to line up for the Chargers in 2010

No team has ever made a Super Bowl in its home stadium, and I'm not saying Dallas will, but the Cowboys have the roster to make them the team to beat heading into 2010. However, their schedule is rugged, and they might not get through their docket medically upright or in playoff contention. The Jets look incredible on paper, but it's tough to get too infatuated knowing that a quarterback's second season is often his most difficult, so Mark Sanchez will have to overcome that. Plus, the new players might not be as good as the ones they replaced.