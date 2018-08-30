Ranking the top 25 prospects in the 2018 college football season

It's hard to find sub-200-pound running backs (listed at 196 by Stanford last season; 202 this season) adept at running between the tackles, but Love is an explosive inside runner with the speed and burst to take it the distance from anywhere on the field. Although his diminutive stature leads to some concerns about his durability as an RB1, Love's production as the bell cow for the Cardinal could silence those questions if he can become a bigger part of the passing game in 2018. -- BB