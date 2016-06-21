Around the NFL

Ranking the NFL's four best receiver groups

Published: Jun 21, 2016 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Jamison Crowder's claim that the Redskinshave the best receiver crew in the league got us thinking on this slow June NFL day ... is he right?

Colleague Kevin Patra broke down some of the options in his exhaustive post, but let's settle this thing definitively with our top four, and some other vital categories.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Two years ago, Allen Robinson was an under-the-radar late second-round pick. Allen Hurns was an undrafted rookie trying to make a roster. Julius Thomas was the starting tight end of the Broncos. Now the trio forms one of the best receiving groups in the league, and they should only get better. The most exciting part of this Jaguars team is their potential to stay together with Blake Bortles for a while.

The depth, which includes Marqise Lee and Rashad Greene, isn't as excellent as the rest of the list though.

3. New England Patriots: The presence of Rob Gronkowski should silence some of those arguments about Tom Brady not having a great supporting cast through his career (this was true before 2007; less so after that). Gronk is so much better than the next best tight end that the Patriots group gets a big boost.

Julian Edelman also remains almost underrated. At his peak, he gives New England's offense more than Wes Welker. He just isn't nearly as durable and his mind-meld with Tom Brady is not quite as otherworldly. Martellus Bennett gives Brady another great pass catcher at tight end, while Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan will provide depth. The Patriots have questions on the offensive line, but this should be Brady's best supporting cast since at least 2011.

2. Washington Redskins: As Patra pointed out, this is the deepest group in the NFL. It's crazy that perhaps the league's most pro-ready rookie receiver Josh Doctson is slated to be the No. 4 wideout behind Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Crowder, an underrated slot receiver. Boffo tight end Jordan Reed might be the best player of the group, meaning Doctson could be fifth in line for targets.

On any other team, a player like Crowder would be a breakout candidate. But it's going to be tough for everyone to put up big fantasy stats when there are so many mouths to feed, and Kirk Cousins is serving up the meal.

The Redskins have done an outstanding job building up this group and being ready for a future where Garcon and Jackson both potentially leave as free agents after 2016.

1. Arizona Cardinals: The Redskins are deeper than the Cardinals, but we'd still take Arizona's diversity. They have an all-time legend (Larry Fitzgerald) coming off one of the best performances of his career. They have a terrific deep threat (Michael Floyd) and a shifty speedster that can take a top off a defense (John Brown) or work in the slot. J.J. Nelson could wind up being a poor man's version of John Brown, while even Jaron Brown has made big plays for this team.

The tight end doesn't play as big a role in Arizona's offense, but the overall dynamism of the Cardinals wideouts rules all.

The team that should be ranked second: If Martavis Bryant wasn't suspended for the year, Pittsburgh would be second on this list. It has perhaps the league's best receiver (Antonio Brown) supported by good role players that could break out in Ladarius Green, Markus Wheaton and Sammie Coates. Ben Roethlisberger has quietly entered the stage of his career where he makes everyone around him so much better.

Two guys and a fall off: Every team listed in the top four has at least three quality options. That's why great duos like the Bengals (A.J. Green/Tyler Eifert), Jets (Brandon Marshall/Eric Decker), Broncos (Demaryius Thomas/Emmanuel Sanders) and Bucs (Mike Evans/Vincent Jackson) just missed the list.

We also noticed that many of the top receivers in the NFL (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham) have too little support around them.

Team most likely to rise: The combination of Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker in Miami could be the most exciting young wide receiver duo in the league. They also are complementary. It's amazing how much better Ryan Tannehill's deep passes started to look when Parker was snatching passes out of the air. Landry has more catches in his first two seasons than any player in NFL history. With Adam Gase in town and a solid supporting cast (Jordan Cameron, Kenny Stills, Leonte Carroo), Tannehill is out of excuses.

Next most likely team to rise:If Kevin White can live up to the hype, the Bears are going to be incredibly difficult to cover with Eddie Royal handling single coverage in the slot while Alshon Jeffery and White make noise on the outside.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ronald Darby placed on IR

The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ on injured reserved Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending knee surgery

49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
news

Patriots coach 'confident' Damien Harris will rebound from late fumble in loss to Dolphins

Damien Harris' late fumble directly contributed to the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. His position coach, however, is confident that Harris will rebound.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan plans to discuss WR Brandon Aiyuk's playing time 'sooner rather than later'

With Deebo Samuel figuring to take the lion's share and Trent Sherfield emerging, second-year 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could see his targets take a dip if he doesn't step up and stand out.
news

Multiple Saints assistants, WR Michael Thomas test positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 cases among assistant coaches and WR Michael Thomas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Sunday's game vs. the Panthers remains on as scheduled.
news

Tom Brady struck by number of young QBs around the NFL: 'I don't remember this many rookies playing'

At times, Tom Brady looks like a player much younger than his age. But, as the 22-year vet's career winds down, Brady is taking note of the wealth of young QB talent around the NFL.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints C Erik McCoy could be out for an extended time due to a calf injury while CB Marshon Lattimore is having thumb surgery. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Week 2.
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III plans to play 'a little pissed off' after not getting contract extension

With a potential long-term deal hanging in the balance, Bengals safety Jessie Bates plans to play with an added edge that should give opponents fits as the season continues.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't use knee injury as 'crutch' for performance

Giants running back Saquon Barkley struggled to make an impact Week 1, rushing just 10 times for 26 yards Sunday. Barkley said he does not plan to use his 2020 knee injury as an excuse for his performance.
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden on Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'

Jon Gruden is not one to shy away from grandiose statements, but even his latest comments regarding Raiders TE Darren Waller raise an eyebrow.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson laments his crucial fumbles in the team's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW