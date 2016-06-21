Ranking the NFL's four best receiver groups

Team most likely to rise: The combination of Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker in Miami could be the most exciting young wide receiver duo in the league. They also are complementary. It's amazing how much better Ryan Tannehill's deep passes started to look when Parker was snatching passes out of the air. Landry has more catches in his first two seasons than any player in NFL history. With Adam Gase in town and a solid supporting cast (Jordan Cameron, Kenny Stills, Leonte Carroo), Tannehill is out of excuses.