Ranking the New England Patriots' 10 Super Bowl teams

You might not have heard, but the New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl. I know -- weird, right? Oh man, it's so great to have some new blood in the big game. Actually, this is the Pats' 10th trip to the Super Bowl. Just a shade under a fifth of all Super Bowls played. Which seems amazing. Even more so when you consider New England participated in one of the first 20. And just two of the first 35. But now it's seemingly an every-year occurrence. Like comic book movies. But which PatriotsSuper Bowl squad reigns supreme? Glad you (I) asked, because I have the definitive rankings right here: