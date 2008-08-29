Ranking the game's top defensive tackles

Of course, ranking the top tackles is problematic. A 4-3 penetrator such as Tommie Harris of the Bears is asked to do different things than a player such as Richard Seymour of the Patriots -- who is listed as a defensive end in a 3-4 but plays the role of a tackle. The same is true of a nose tackle such as San Diego's Jamal Williams, who is asked to eat up double teams all game long. To rank the top six tackles is very difficult, but when looking at who are the best at what they are asked to do, while also considering the different schemes, it becomes a manageable task.