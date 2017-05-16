Ranking teams most likely to end playoff droughts

This proud and loyal fan base deserves much better, but patience is required. While Tyrod Taylor brings excitement to the quarterback position, new coach Sean McDermott must make the most of a defensive roster littered with a hodgepodge of players drafted for three different regimes. McDermott needs Bills ownership to provide him and new GM Brandon Beane the space and time to build that unit -- and this entire team -- in a way that will bring a consistent winner to Buffalo. This is a club that refused a fifth-year option on wideout Sammy Watkins and might not even have Taylor in uniform after this season. Far too much remains in flux to kick around the idea of a playoff appearance in a division still ruled by the Patriots.