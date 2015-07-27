Analysis

Ranking each position's importance, from quarterback to returner

Published: Jul 27, 2015 at 05:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Football is the ultimate team game, but all positions are not created equal.

Given the pass-happy nature of today's NFL, quarterbacks are clearly the most important players in the game, due to their responsibilities and direct impact on the outcome. What about the other players on the field? How do team builders rank and prioritize the rest of the positions on the roster?

Given some time to reflect on conversations I've had with scouts and coaches over the years, I thought I'd rank the positions in order of importance/value. Here is my hierarchy, with three notable examples at each spot for quick reference:

1) Quarterback

There's no disputing the importance of the position in 2015. The quarterback is not only the team's biggest decision maker, but his ability to make timely plays and efficiently manage the game routinely determines which team lands in the winner's circle at the end of the season.

» Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
» Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
» Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2) Designated pass rusher 1 (RDE/ROLB)

Given the importance of the quarterback position on the outcome of games, every team must have a defensive playmaker along the front line with the potential to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the passing game. Sacks and quarterback pressures are coveted at a premium, making blind-side pass rushers hot commodities on the open market. Since most signal callers are right-handed, the game's top pass rushers typically align at RDE or ROLB to attack from the back side. J.J. Watt, listed as a notable example just below, is a bit unique, as he moves all over the D-line, but how could I construct a file about positional importance without mentioning the most dominant defensive player in the game today?

» J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
» Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams
» Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants

3) Left tackle

Keeping the all-important quarterback protected is obviously a top priority. Thus, the second-most crucial offensive position is left tackle, due to the presence of dangerous pass rushers on the QB's blind side. Premier LTs are capable of snuffing out dynamic rushers without assistance, and decision makers are always on the hunt for nimble pass protectors with great skill.

» Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
» Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
» Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

4) Left cornerback

The NFL's growing emphasis on the passing game makes it imperative to have a talented cover corner in the lineup to discourage throws to the prominent side of the field (for a right-handed QB). While some teams elect to have their top corner "travel" -- to match up with the opponent's top receiver -- traditionalists play the percentages and position their top cover man on the side quarterbacks target the most.

» Darrelle Revis, New York Jets
» Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
» Joe Haden, Cleveland Browns

5) Wide receiver 1

The rule changes limiting downfield contact with receivers have made WR1s the top playmakers on most offenses. Teams are taking advantage of contemporary officiating by prominently featuring big-bodied and/or speedy receivers in the game plan, to help quarterbacks post ridiculous numbers while moving the offense down the field.

» Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions
» Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys
» Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

6) Defensive tackle

Despite the emphasis on the passing game, defensive coaches still build strategies around the initial premise of stopping the run. Interior defenders who can destroy running plays between the tackles while also delivering consistent sack production are worth their weight in gold in today's NFL.

» Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
» Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
» Aaron Donald, St. Louis Rams

7) Running back

Many of the top teams in the NFL still rely on a powerful ground game fueled by a dominant runner. The presence of a standout RB alleviates the pressure on the quarterback and gives the offense the balance needed to win against elite defenses.

» Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks
» Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs
» Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

8) Designated pass rusher 2 (LDE/LOLB)

Ideally, elite defenses have the capacity to attack the passer from both edges. While the DPR1 typically commands the bulk of attention, a dynamic edge rusher on the strong side can exploit an inferior pass protector at right tackle and speed up the quarterback's internal clock.

» Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs
» Von Miller, Denver Broncos
» Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins

9) Middle linebacker

The "Mike" linebacker remains the primary communication position on defense. He takes the call from the sideline and is primarily responsible for making the adjustments along the front line. In addition, the Mike patrols the box from sideline to sideline and racks up a ton of tackles as the fast-flow player on the second level.

» Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
» Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
» Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh Steelers

10) Tight end

The rules restricting excessive contact and big hits on defenseless receivers have led more teams to feature an athletic, big-bodied tight end in the passing game. These basketball-like athletes are outstanding red-zone weapons, but they primarily do their damage between the hashes on various "post-up" plays. With offensive coordinators intent on making life easier for the quarterback, the presence of a big target in the middle increases the efficiency of the passing game.

» Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
» Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks
» Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

11) Free safety

Most defensive coordinators still subscribe to the theory that elite defenses are strong down the middle. Thus, teams are constantly searching for an impact "MOF" (middle of the field) playmaker to discourage throws between the numbers. Ball skills, instincts and solid tackling ability are required for this critical role in the back end.

» Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
» Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers
» Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

12) Weak-side linebacker

The 4-3 defense is no longer the predominant scheme of choice in the NFL, but "Will" linebackers remain designated playmakers for teams employing the system. These active LBs are encouraged to shoot through open gaps to hit runners in the backfield, and they're incorporated into the pass rush on creative blitzes. Thus, the best players at the position are explosive, athletic and instinctive.

» DeAndre Levy, Detroit Lions
» Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
» Chad Greenway, Minnesota Vikings

13) Right tackle

The notion of right tackles playing primarily as run blockers has changed with more teams relying on the passing game. Pass protectors on the right side must be able to move defenders off the ball while also displaying the agility and lateral quickness to shadow electric edge rushers. Although most teams will, at times, use a running back or tight end to help in protection, the position now requires better athletes and pass blockers.

» Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
» Sebastian Vollmer, New England Patriots
» Ricky Wagner, Baltimore Ravens

14) Right cornerback

Offensive coordinators routinely throw away from the opponent's top cover corner, leading to more throws to the defensive right. Consequently, defensive coaches are placing better athletes and technicians at right cornerback, to suffocate the passing game.

» Antonio Cromartie, New York Jets
» Vontae Davis, Indianapolis Colts
» Orlando Scandrick, Dallas Cowboys

15) Right guard

The utilization of "slide" protection requires teams to place a solid pass blocker at right guard. This scheme routinely pushes the center to the left to help the left guard, leaving the right guard to face a talented defensive tackle in a one-on-one matchup. In the run game, right guards must be able to move defensive tackles and cut off linebackers on the second level.

» Kyle Long, Chicago Bears
» Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
» Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

16) Wide receiver 2

Despite the increased importance of the WR1 and tight end in most NFL passing games, offensive coordinators still covet a legitimate threat on the back side capable of forcing the defense to defend the entire field. Although most WR2s aren't capable of carrying a passing game over the entire season, the best ones have the capacity to anchor the offense on a short-term basis. Thus, they offer tremendous value for teams built around the play of the quarterback.

» Golden Tate, Detroit Lions
» Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers
» Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

17) Center

Some would argue that the center deserves a higher spot on this list, due to his important role as communicator and leader. The center controls most of the adjustments at the line, alleviating some of the pressure on the quarterback to act as the traffic cop. Although offensive coaches place a greater emphasis on instincts and football aptitude, the players at the position with superior athleticism and agility allow creative play designers to utilize crafty schemes at the point of attack.

» Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
» Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
» Nick Mangold, New York Jets

18) Strong safety

Strong safeties are pegged as run stoppers, but defensive coordinators also expect them to act as enforcers in the middle of the field on passing plays. Big hitters not only discourage receivers from venturing between the hashes, but their presence in the middle forces quarterback to look elsewhere for high-percentage completions. Given their overall impact, strong safeties might be a tad underrated in the team-building process.

» Kam Chancellor, Seattle Seahawks
» Donte Whitner, Cleveland Browns
» T.J. Ward, Denver Broncos

19) Strong-side linebacker

The reduced role of the running game has turned "Sam" linebackers into two-down players -- unless they exhibit special qualities on passing downs (blitz/pass-rush ability or cover skills). The premier players at the position are versatile defenders with superb agility and athleticism.

» Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
» Jamie Collins, New England Patriots
» Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

20) Left guard

Every position along the offensive line has a significant impact on the production of the offense, but many coaches will stash their most vulnerable front-line blocker at left guard. The position requires a blocker to possess the strength and power to move defenders off the ball on running plays, but coaches can mask a player's deficiencies at the point of attack by instructing the center to double-team or chip before climbing to the second level. The same tactics can be employed in pass protection, depending on the athleticism and agility of the left guard.

» Josh Sitton, Green Bay Packers
» Ben Grubbs, Kansas City Chiefs
» Andy Levitre, Tennessee Titans

21) Nose tackle

Nose tackles are viewed as run stuffers, but the elite players at the position also possess the skills to collapse the pocket up the middle. Depending on the scheme (3-4 or 4-3) and skills of the player, a nose tackle typically isn't factored into the pass rush. Thus, an NT capable of delivering significant sack production brings more value to a defense.

» Marcell Dareus, Buffalo Bills
» Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs
» Damon Harrison, New York Jets

22) Wide receiver 3

The aerial evolution of the NFL has led most teams to feature a WR3 (or TE2) instead of a fullback in the starting lineup. Although most WR3s will align in the slot, some teams will move one of their top receivers inside to exploit a favorable matchup against a nickel corner. As a result, the job description for a WR3 is team-specific, but many squads count on the sub-pass catcher to come in and make plays when the defense makes a concerted effort to snuff out the WR1.

» Stevie Johnson, San Diego Chargers
» Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
» Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys

23) Kicker

Kickers are routinely treated as afterthoughts by casual observers, but coaches certainly appreciate a scorer capable of putting points on the board from long distance. Kickers adept at knocking the ball through the uprights from 50-plus yards expand the scoring zone for the offense, providing the coordinator with more play-calling options.

» Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots
» Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts
» Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

24) Punter

The field-position battle doesn't show up prominently in the box score, but coaches understand the crucial role punters play in flipping the field. Securing a punter capable of combining hang time and distance is important, but some coaches prefer guys able to consistently knock the ball down inside the 20-yard line on "coffin corner" kicks.

» Thomas Morstead, New Orleans Saints
» Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
» Dustin Colquitt, Kansas City Chiefs

25) Return specialist

The recent rule change on kickoffs has led to more touchbacks and dramatically reduced the role of the kick returner, but special teams coaches still covet a playmaker at the position. Returners capable of pushing the ball out past the 30-yard line not only increase the odds of scoring on offense, but they set the table for winning the field-position battle. Punt returners have more opportunities to impact the game in today's NFL; special teams mavens look for guys with the potential to average 10-plus yards on each touch.

» Devin Hester, Atlanta Falcons
» Jacoby Jones, San Diego Chargers
» Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 9: Jalen Hurts back on top; Patrick Mahomes slips to No. 3

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are trending up in the QB Index heading into their highly anticipated Week 9 matchup. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is moving in the opposite direction. Check out Nick Shook's full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of 2023 NFL season: Dexter Lawrence on a level of his own

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. And according to the numbers, one man stands head and shoulders above the rest.
news

Week 9 NFL picks: Eagles defeat Cowboys in massive NFC East bout; Bengals unanimous winners over Bills

Who wins a massive NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles? Bills or Bengals in a matchup between AFC powers? Can the Seahawks cool off the red-hot Ravens? Check out the Week 9 NFL game picks!
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Agree or disagree with three QB decisions?

Are the Falcons making the right call by starting Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder? David Carr reveals where he stands on that move and two other recent QB decisions. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players heading into Week 9.
news

NFL win-total projections, AFC: Chiefs secure No. 1 seed; Bengals, Browns join Ravens in playoffs

How tight will the fight for the top spot in the AFC be? Can the Jets sneak their way into the postseason? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for each squad in the conference.
news

NFL win-total projections, NFC: Seahawks narrowly win NFC West; Falcons best Saints in NFC South

Can the Seahawks make an improvement that leads to a playoff run? Will the Eagles or Cowboys reign in the NFC East? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for each team in the NFC. 
news

OVERREACTION VS. REALITY: 49ers in big trouble? Jaguars AFC's best team? A.J. Brown for MVP?

About halfway through the 2023 NFL regular season, hyperbole is flowing. Are the 49ers in serious trouble? Are the Jaguars the best team in the AFC? Could a non-quarterback win the MVP award? Adam Schein determines the validity of emerging takes.
news

2023 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

Judy Battista identifies winners and losers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, including the Minnesota Vikings, who aren't throwing in the towel just yet after losing Kirk Cousins. Which teams and players benefitted from the moves? Who didn't?
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 8 game of 2023 season

Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.