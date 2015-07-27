Ranking each position's importance, from quarterback to returner

Given the importance of the quarterback position on the outcome of games, every team must have a defensive playmaker along the front line with the potential to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the passing game. Sacks and quarterback pressures are coveted at a premium, making blind-side pass rushers hot commodities on the open market. Since most signal callers are right-handed, the game's top pass rushers typically align at RDE or ROLB to attack from the back side. J.J. Watt, listed as a notable example just below, is a bit unique, as he moves all over the D-line, but how could I construct a file about positional importance without mentioning the most dominant defensive player in the game today?