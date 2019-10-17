Rank's 11 Week 7 sleepers: Roll with Minshew

He's currently the QB15, but he's coming off a rough one. It's like when a band has a killer first couple drops and then they really start feeling themselves and forget what made them so special in the first place. Maybe the guitarist starts a side project and becomes obsessed with aliens or something. The point is, once you get back to what made you great, you can roll again. Luckily for Minshew, he's got the Bengals who are the only team to allow at least 16 fantasy points to quarterbacks in every game this year. They've also allowed 245 rushing yards to quarterbacks the last two weeks. And no, it wasn't all Lamar Jackson.