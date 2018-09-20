Rank's 11 Week 3 sleepers: Corey Clement's Time to Shine

I have a good friend, we call him Disco Dave, he's an ace producer but probably best known for finding the best Vietnamese places in every town we're dropped in to. I mean, he found this place in a strip mall just outside our hotel in Minnesota that was some of the best food I've ever had. (Check my Yelp page.) But, the Steelers are the same way with receivers. They seemingly never miss on one. Washington is the latest. He tossed Justin Hunter aside and he's the new wideout and has pushed JuJu into the slot position, which is the best for everyone around. He played in more than 80 percent of the snaps last week and if he does that against this Bucs D, look out. The Bucs have allowed 197.5 receiving yards per game to receivers this year.