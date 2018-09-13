Rank's 11 Week 2 sleepers: Phillip Lindsay is a fast riser

The point is, Lindsay wasn't supposed to be a star, but he is. And he checks all of the boxes for guys I love as breakout players in the NFL. He played for a Pac-12 school (Colorado), wore a single-digit number -- jersey No. 2 -- in the preseason (like this generation's version of Victor Cruz) and that's it. Those are the boxes. Now, I don't fear Freeman being any sort of a bust. He got a lot of work against the Seahawks (15 carries). He still figures to be the goal-line back this season. But Lindsay is going to have a significant enough role in the Broncos' offense moving forward. Lindsay trailed Freeman in snaps and routes run, but looked like the better running back moving forward. I've stashed him in numerous leagues. He along with the Chargers' Austin Ekeler are two buzzy, change-of-pace guys who not only present a challenge for the RBs we drafted this year, but will have some value moving forward.