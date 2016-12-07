Rank's 11 Week 14 sleepers: What to do at quarterback?

If you're reading this, congratulations. That means Drew Brees (or an assortment of high-end quarterbacks) did not derail your fantasy season. Seriously, what the hell was that, Week 13? So many high-end quarterbacks let you down when you needed them the most.
I guess that should show you what it was probably like to support a Peyton Manning-led team during the previous 20 years.
Oh stop. You think a bunch of quarterbacks are going to underperform in the run up to the fantasy playoffs and I'm not going to use it as an opportunity to bash Peyton? How do you folks not get me yet? I like to play new music, but you know at the very end of the concert I'm going to play "Remedy" and head out into the night. (And I would like to imagine that if I was part of a huge rock band, I just wouldn't do encores. Frank Sinatra never did them. Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band don't do them. In fact, Ringo always announces that he's not going to play an encore because he's too old to cram himself into a small room to beg for your applause. Dramarama doesn't do encores. In fact, I just saw Blink 182 at Irvine Meadows [RIP Irvine Meadows, what a great concert venue. I mean, Orange County, Calif. really needs more housing. So why not tear down the only outdoor concert venue in the area?]. But Blink 182 didn't play an encore. I'm cool with that. Just play your songs and go. That's what I'd do. Here are my hits, here's some new stuff. You hear the familiar tap of the drum cymbals, here comes "Remedy" and then boom. Concert is over. Although, I would sometimes throw out a curveball and maybe open with "Remedy" to really mix things up. I actually have a bootleg copy of The Black Crowes from Fort Wayne, Indiana where they do indeed open with "Remedy" and it's pretty rad. You know what, I'm going to see if I can find that on YouTube. I can't find it, but this will do. Amazing, right? That really might be the best rock song of all-time.)
I can understand that a lot of you might have some anxiety about your quarterback this week. Let's say it's Brees. I have him in my Dog Soldiers league with some mates from Scotland. This is my first year in the league so I need to make a good impression. And Brees almost got me last week. Fortunately, Jordan Howard and Spencer Ware pulled me through, but can I trust Brees against the Buccaneers this week?
I mean, I set up some other fantasy teams with guys going against the Bucs because this was a great matchup about a month ago. I felt any team where I had Brees (he plays the Bucs twice!) or Dak Prescott (Bucs in Week 15) was going to be set. Now, I'm not so sure. The Bucs have given up the third-fewest points to quarterbacks over the last month. I know it's tricky with FPA (I mean, it can get very skewed. Like the Jets FPA against TEs is going to be disjointed because Dwayne Allen of all [expletive] people went off against them) but it's not anecdotal to say the Bucs have been very good. They have beaten some good teams. And they are going to end up ruining the Saints. Kirk Cousins is available in our league, and I'm going to try to pick him up. Otherwise my option is my bench guy Marcus Mariota. Who is great. But he's got the Broncos this week. So yeah. Not so great. I'll touch on this some more in Like/Dislike this week, but Jameis Winston is going to be the quarterback who will lead you to a title this year.
So let's get to Rank's 11. It's going to be QB-heavy this week. You're probably good with your position players. There aren't many guys you can count on. I mean, we liked Malcolm Mitchell last week. I'm a little worried about his matchup against the Ravens this week. In fact, I hate it.
Rank's 11 Sleepers, Week 14
QB: Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (do it!)
QB: Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos (if he goes)
QB: Brock Osweiler, Houston Texans
QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
RB: Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons
RB: Bilal Powell, New York Jets
WR: Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots
WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets
WR: Seth Roberts, Oakland Raiders
WR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
WR: Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE: Lance Kendricks, Los Angeles Rams
DEF: Detroit Lions D/ST
I know. Nobody is going to bench Brees in favor of Osweiler. However, the Colts defense has struggled at times this season. The Colts were better on Monday night against the Jets. But I would like to think the Texans are a little better, and are more incentivized than the Jets at this point in the season. Though that is probably just wishful thinking.
Devonta Freeman continues to be the top back for the Falcons and that shouldn't change. But Coleman did carve out a bigger role last week and could see it grow against the Rams. I like Coleman as a pretty nice flex play. The Rams are tied for ninth against the pass, but are 21st against the run.
Throw out the tape of last week. You could tell Jeff Fisher wanted no part of the Patriots. He's going to try this week. At least I hope. The Falcons have given up the fifth-most points to tight ends over the last month (you know how I love that). But Kendricks was the third-most targeted receiver on the club last week. I'm just looking for the opportunities here.
Oh shoot, I should probably explain about Kaepernick. I can't let that go without saying something. And really, I errored greatly on this one last week. The Kaepernick thing should have been an easy call because he was going up against Vic Fangio, the former defensive coordinator of the 49ers. But in my defense, it's not like I'm a Bears fan. Oh, right. I am. I really wish I would have put the two together. I normally nail that kind of stuff. And I understand there were others who also backed Kaepernick, but I believe I was the biggest proponent, so I'm really bummed out about the whole thing. It has honestly bothered me this entire week. I hope you will continue to hear me out going forward. (And realize, I would not start Kaepernick over a host of guys. You can see my Top 10 quarterbacks list here.)
