Rank's 11 sleepers Week 11: Colin Kaepernick is back

Oh wait. Intrepid researcher Careen looked at the numbers and I'm full of (it). Some returns were good. Some bad. Nothing to be alarmed about, so start Matthew Stafford who is coming off his bye. I was jaded because Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers were so bad in their return from the bye. So forget I said anything about that. Other than the Colts D isn't great. So I'm going to start Mariota over Dak. In fact, the only guys I would consider over Mariota right now would be Cam Newton, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. And even then, because Mariota is my guy, I'd happily take him over anybody. ANYBODY.