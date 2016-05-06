Rank's 11 sleepers: Sterling Shepard a draft-day steal

Maybe I'm a touch biased because I remember Thomas having the game of his life against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl (which will be his home for the next few years). I like that he's going into a situation where he has a great quarterback. He's got Brandin Cooks to play with too, so that should free him up a little bit. He's got the size to make an impact in the red zone. Brees likes to look at his tight ends, but Thomas could body-up to make some plays. He's the kind of guy who could score five to six touchdowns. But given Brees' knack to cluster his receiver's production, you need to know which three weeks those touchdowns will come from.