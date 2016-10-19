Rank's 11 sleepers: Stay with Marcus Mariota in Week 7

The two takeaways here. For starters, you can be done with Carson. I tried to give him another shot and it didn't work out. I'm not mad at Carson. I'm not even disappointed. I should have known better. The Cardinals are a team in flux. The narrative around Bruce Arians is that he loves the deep ball. Which he does. Though, he did offer a pretty healthy mix last season with the run and the pass. Now, you look at the way the Cardinals are constructed and it's obvious this team is going to ride David Johnson both as a rusher and passer. Larry Fitzgerald will continue to hold his value. But John Brown and Mike Floyd aren't going to be reliable options in the future along with Carson. So there is that. Hey, it's a tough break, but it's time to move on.