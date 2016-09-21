Rank's 11 sleepers: Roll with Matt Ryan's resurgence

And really, there is nothing sadder than having hope headed into a Monday night game, only for the Bears to perform the way that they did. It's the kind of thing that might make me consider jumping to the Los Angeles Rams. (You can read my words about being a Rams fan in the 1990s right here, or the diary of me being at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Rams' first 2016 home game right here if you like. But I'll give you the short version. Me being a Bears fan has warmed my family's heart way too much to ever think of leaving them ever. Although I will be super tempted if the Raiders move to Las Vegas. I mean come on, an NFL stadium on the Strip? Sign me up. I'm also a UNLV football fan, so it would make for great synergy. Similarly to the way I supported both the Rams and Angels who played in the same stadium. Speaking of which, I miss the multi-purpose stadiums. They had more character back then.)