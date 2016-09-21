Rank's 11 sleepers: Roll with Matt Ryan's resurgence

Is it a good sign when you spend most of Monday night looking at hot coaching prospects for the coming season? Because really, that's one of the few things you have to look forward to as a Bears fan right now. I always like to say the right thing, and believe the 14-game winning streak starts against the Cowboys on Sunday night. I'd like to believe that much in the same way I'd like to believe Katy Perry's marriage to Russell Brand didn't work out because she's waiting around to see if I'll ever be single again.
And really, there is nothing sadder than having hope headed into a Monday night game, only for the Bears to perform the way that they did. It's the kind of thing that might make me consider jumping to the Los Angeles Rams. (You can read my words about being a Rams fan in the 1990s right here, or the diary of me being at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Rams' first 2016 home game right here if you like. But I'll give you the short version. Me being a Bears fan has warmed my family's heart way too much to ever think of leaving them ever. Although I will be super tempted if the Raiders move to Las Vegas. I mean come on, an NFL stadium on the Strip? Sign me up. I'm also a UNLV football fan, so it would make for great synergy. Similarly to the way I supported both the Rams and Angels who played in the same stadium. Speaking of which, I miss the multi-purpose stadiums. They had more character back then.)
But Monday night was pretty sad. Even the trolls on Twitter pulled off after a while. I mean, they knew I had eyes and could see what happened on the field. Although the team looked pretty good in the first half. Carson Wentz did drive the team down the field a few times, but just got field goals. It wasn't until injuries and turnovers really put the Bears behind the eight-ball. But hot damn, it looked like Doug Pederson had just out-coached John Fox. I really wonder if the Broncos win in last year's Super Bowl really took the wind out of Fox's tail (super hacky, but sue me). Like that Broncos group could have been his team. It was his team. He could have overseen that Broncos team winning the Super Bowl. It's not like Gary Kubiak suddenly became a Bill Belichick-level genius or something.
Poor Fox. If he retires after this season, I'll be super excited he did it after Adam Gase walked away. I mean, I wouldn't have wanted some sort of Dick Vermeil situation where you retired a coach to promote the offensive coordinator like the St. Louis football club did with Mike Martz. But it's not like Fox won a Super Bowl with this team, either. But it would have been cool to keep Gase. But that's unfair to speculate right now. Because that winning streak is right around the corner!
One other takeaway from Monday was Wentz. A lot of people have wondered if he will now be a viable option in fantasy. Yeah dude, he scored like 16 points on Monday night. Actually, it was 14.6 points. It wasn't like he torched the Bears. He was fine. Plus, Matt Ryan was available in 70 percent of fantasy leagues on Tuesday night. And he has a matchup against the Saints. You can pick up quarterbacks along the way.
Actually, Ryan would be a guy I would turn to this week. He's got a great matchup. Even though Ryan is the Anne Hathaway of the NFL. He looks super-hot at times, and then just regrettable other times (I know it was for a role, but "Les Miserables"). Actually, she still looked good there, too. Maybe I'm thinking of Hilary Swank.
In any event, consistency has never been Ryan's strong suit. And beware, he does have a matchup against the Panthers in Week 4. So you don't want to drop your current starter for him. It might be best to stick with your current option, like Matthew Stafford. But if you started Cutler in your fantasy league last week, maybe you should find a new hobby.
And I realize as I'm writing this right now I'm dooming Ryan to a stat line of 187 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions because FOOTBALL.
Rank's 11 Sleepers, Week 3
Rank's 11
QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
QB: Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
RB: Dwayne Washington, Detroit Lions
RB: Dexter McCluster, San Diego Chargers
WR: Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets
WR: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
WR: Phillip Dorsett, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans (this is the last time, folks)
TE: Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers
TE: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints
D/ST: Miami Dolphins
He made the list of Dumpster Dive players we highlighted on "Fantasy and Friends" last week because he took a lot of the goal-line work. Now he's taking added importance because Ameer Abdullah was placed on IR with a foot injury. (You can dump Abdullah now.) Obviously, some will want to turn to Theo Riddick, but he already has an established role on the team. Washington will get the early-down work. The problem this week is he has the Packers, who have been very tough on the run so far this season. So I see a big Riddick game this week, but Washington is clearly the hot add.
It would be foolish to believe just anybody could come in and take Danny Woodhead's spot, but don't forget Ken Whisenhunt had a special fondness for McCluster in Tennessee. That should also help speed his transition to San Diego. I got a good Twitter recommendation for a burrito place in San Diego the other day, too. I talked about Sombrero, which might or might not have been ruined by the Blink 182 song "Josie" but if somebody could send that along again, I would appreciate it. Again, in the interest of helping along McCluster's transition.
Not too much of a sleeper after another solid game on Thursday Night Football. But he becomes an instant starter if Brandon Marshall can't go this week. The thing that really bums me out is he should count as a tight end. Have you seen the size of this guy? I even had some dude on Twitter bemoan the fact he wasn't available as a tight end and I need to jump on that bandwagon.
Thomas is slowly coming along for the Saints. He's had some nice games but has yet to get into the end zone. Hey, that sounds like Odell Beckham Jr.! But I do like the matchup this week against the Falcons. Well, I mostly like the fact that the Saints defense can be picked apart. Don't get caught up in Eli Manning failing to get into the end zone. That's so Eli. I do like the 368 yards he put up. Matt Ryan could reach that number. Which means the Saints will have to throw to catch up. But here is something I saw this week:
So that also bodes well for Enunwa. I like it.
Cook has ruined us all season long. Well, two games. But that's still all season. I say you give him another chance because of the Doyle rules. The rule any tight end can make a name for himself in fantasy circles because the Lions can't stop a tight end. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. An average of 21.95 points to tight ends. The next closest competitor is the Falcons with 15.90 (hey, you can start Coby Fleener again). So if you want to give Cook one last chance, I won't stop you.
