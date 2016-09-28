Rank's 11 sleepers: Return of the "Revenge Game"

(And yes, I'm that "Star Wars" person. Annoying; I'm quite aware. But I say you look at it this way. You're a fan of an NFL team, right? Let's say it's the Steelers. And you're wearing a Steelers T-shirt out in public. Then some dude walks up to you at Buffalo Wild Wings and says he's a Steelers fan. He starts in on the team, says they are terrible. They should fire the coach and the team is never going to win another Super Bowl. And then you say, 'the team is going to be better when Ryan Shazier gets back.' Now imagine how enraged you'd be if the guy replied with, 'Who the [expletive] is Ryan Shazier?' You'd be upset, right? So this is why I have to be the annoying "Star Wars" fan. Because I don't want to hear your opinion on Rey if you can't identify Bossk and Dengar on that T-shirt. Oh yeah, spoiler alert on the other two bounty hunters. Yoda love you if you got that right.)