Rank's 11 Sleepers: Last-minute study session

Jarrett Boykin, WR, Green Bay Packers

Maybe it's because I sit too close to editor Alex Gelhar, but I hear about Randall Cobb way too much. But he's everybody's bread and butter this season and he's started to sneak into the WR1 conversation because Packers. Which is great, but he played in just six games last year when he was given a chance so there are a few concerns. (Although Jordy Nelson returned from an injury-shortened 2012 season to be pretty darn good last year.) But another guy to consider here is Boykin who filled in admirably for Cobb a few times last year. In fact, the first time he got extended work when he subbed in after Cobb was hurt against Baltimore; Aaron Rodgers targeted him six times. The two connected only once but it showed the quarterback has trust in him. WR Davonte Adams has also looked good at times for GB, too, so let's watch for him.