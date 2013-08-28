Rank's 11 Sleepers: Jay Cutler gaining steam

So with Rank's 11 being so popular a few weeks ago, I figured it would be prudent to have a sequel. Don't worry; I still stand by the original list of guys (read them here). But here, let's go with 11 more. Actually, in honor of the Ocean's 11 series (which, if you can't tell, is where I ripped this name off), let's do it one better and go with Rank's 12 this week. And yes, I might be the only person in the world who enjoyed "Ocean's 12" (which, if you think about it, is probably the most aligned with the original version with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Trust me).