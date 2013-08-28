Rank's 11 Sleepers: Jay Cutler gaining steam

I watched "Hangover 2" on the way to Fantasy Draft Week and on the way back on Saturday night. So it's pretty clear I shouldn't be lecturing about the evils of sequels. Turns out, I'm a sucker for them.
So with Rank's 11 being so popular a few weeks ago, I figured it would be prudent to have a sequel. Don't worry; I still stand by the original list of guys (read them here). But here, let's go with 11 more. Actually, in honor of the Ocean's 11 series (which, if you can't tell, is where I ripped this name off), let's do it one better and go with Rank's 12 this week. And yes, I might be the only person in the world who enjoyed "Ocean's 12" (which, if you think about it, is probably the most aligned with the original version with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Trust me).
In any event, here are 12 more sleepers to target. These aren't guys you are going to start in Week 1. But they are guys who will make an impact for you at some point this year as a bye-week or injury replacement.
Jay Cutler, QB, Chicago Bears: Cutler hasn't set the world on fire during the preseason with 236 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But a couple of things intrigue me about Cutler. New coach Marc Trestman has a history with quarterbacks and he's going to get the most out of Cutler this season. And Jay has been good protecting the football, as he's thrown an interception or less in 15 of his last 18 games. Throw in some top-flight options like Brandon Marshall and Matt Forte, and I'm sold.
Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals: He's got Bruce Arians as his coach, and Larry Fitzgerald as his top receiver. What's not to like? Here's the thing, you're going to end up with a stud QB during your fantasy draft. But you will want a great backup for the bye week, or heaven forbid, if an injury occurs. Palmer is going to flourish in Arians' offense.
Brandon Weeden, QB, Cleveland Browns: Call me a sucker for the preseason, but Weeden has been fantastic. He's thrown for 334 yards with three touchdowns during the preseason. He's got a dynamite running back playing behind him. There is a lot to like. Plus, you can pan Norv Turner as a head coach all you want (and I want to a lot), but dude is a good offensive coordinator. The Browns offense will be special this year.
Knowshon Moreno, RB, Denver Broncos: All right, sleeper might be pushing it with Moreno who led some to fantasy league titles last year. Including me. That's right, you might not know this, but I won the experts league last year. Oh yes, you are right, it was my second win in the past three years. All that aside, Moreno has been in the corner for most of preseason while Montee Ball and Ronnie Hillman were unspectacular. Moreno will eventually end up as the starter. Good thing, too. The Broncos face the third-easiest schedule for fantasy running backs in 2013 and he's racked up 97 yards on 15 preseason touches. Yeah, he's ready.
Daryl Richardson, RB, St. Louis FC: The running back position gets thin in a hurry during most drafts. Especially if you draft a quarterback or receiver way too early. So it's important to target guys who are starters. Richardson is one of the few true starting running backs out there who isn't in a committee. He looked good last year, and he's going to be given every opportunity in St. Louis this year.
Ben Tate, RB, Houston Texans: Well there were more than just a few feathers ruffled when "Unfamous Adam" here dropped Arian Fosterout of his top 10 among fantasy running backs. And let's be honest, his numbers have been on the decline. Tate will have some looks in this offense and he's going to face the second-easiest fantasy schedule for running backs.
Danny Woodhead, RB, San Diego Chargers: Did you know Woodhead finished 24th among fantasy running backs in scoring last year? And he's not Ryan Mathews so he's got a lot going for him. Seriously, I can stop at "not Ryan Mathews".
Stepfan Taylor, RB, Arizona Cardinals: I admired the hell out of the way Bruce Arians came out and declared Rashard Mendenhall would be the undisputed starter. I loved it, actually. However, he's not going to stay healthy because ... Rashard Mendenhall. So somebody else in Arizona is going to get a chance. I'm going with Taylor, who made me a believer last year the way he ran for Stanford.
Rueben Randle, WR, New York Giants: Being out in New York for a week gave me a new perspective on the Giants' receivers, for better or for worse. But with Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks having already battled injuries, Randle will get his chance. And seriously, for a second-year guy, it seems like he's been in the league for a decade already.
Stephen Williams, WR, Seattle Seahawks: He's been like the Seahawks version of James Jones during the preseason. His 42-yard touchdown reception was a thing of beauty against the Packers. But here's the thing: Russell Wilson throws one of the sexiest deep balls around. Williams' specialty is catching the deep ball. Do the math.
Marlon Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: You know, Kenbrell Thompkins gets all sort of love during the preseason, but what does Brown have to do for a little recognition? He's had six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Plus he dominated in the all-important third preseason game. There aren't a lot of receiving options in Baltimore right now. Brown is worth more than a look.
Kenny Stills, WR, New Orleans Saints: The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the draft, but he's been dynamite during the preseason. He's had seven receptions for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And I fully expect the Saints to go all out with Sean Payton back. The Saints receivers can be annoying because the No. 2 guy never seems to have consistency, but I'm going to look for Stills later in drafts.
