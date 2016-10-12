Rank's 11 sleepers: It's Michael Thomas' time

Well, there is no greater regret than making a last-minute change and having the guy you benched go nuts. That's not true. My man Hetland dropped Tevin Coleman late in the week to pick up DeAndre Washington. That might be the worst. What's funny, is because the move came so late in the week, nobody could make a waiver claim. And we couldn't do anything about it until this week. And our waivers don't reset until you actually use it, so I'm sitting there in the five-hole, not being able to pick him up (and I could use him), instead trying to make a deal with the guy who has the top waiver priority. And then that guy doesn't want to pick up Coleman, but you have to beg him to do it because the guy who has No. 2 waiver priority is the dude in your league who nobody likes. The only guy in your entire league who didn't grow up in your hometown and go to Corona High. That guy. So that might be the worst.