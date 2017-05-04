Rank's 11 post-draft fantasy sleepers: He likes Mike

For the record, I had the Chargers going Christian McCaffrey at No. 7 (which they should have) and some of you lost your (stuffing). But the Chargers still focused on offense, which was probably the wise decision. Williams is an elite-level player. And he would benefit greatly in a shakeup of the depth chart, which is a nice way of saying injuries, though he should find a role on this team regardless. I like this move. Guys like Dontrelle Inman and that Tyrell Williams are nice. But this a legit No. 1 receiver on any other team that will be playing opposite one of the best receiving talents in the game. So I would say he's better off if Keenan Allen plays and could be the best rookie receiver of the bunch.