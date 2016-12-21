Rank's 11 championship sleepers: Start Matt Barkley

This is about my (so-called) friend Steve L. You might know him better as Metal Snake bassist Tokyo Rose. (What, you don't know this band? Well, then that is your loss. Because they are legendary. I saw them one night down at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, Calf. The place was going bonkers. Look, here's my thing. I'm not a big metal guy. I like the hits. I don't want to go to a concert and hear deep cuts from Judas Priests' "Defenders of the Faith" or something. Just play "Living After Midnight" and then bounce to "Round-and-Round" by Ratt, follow it up with "Turn Up the Radio" by Autograph and we're golden. That's why tribute bands like Metal Snake work. And why the two remaining members of Quiet Riot play the Sandwich Fair. Actually, I shouldn't besmirch the Sandwich Fair, that's a pretty legit gig. But I think you get the point. Outside of "Metal Health" (the bang your head song) or "Come on Feel the Noise" can you actually name another Quiet Riot song? You can't. Just play the songs I want to hear and be done with it. And if I might say, when are the 90s tribute acts going to start? Oh wait, Sublime with Rome is touring right now. Nevermind.