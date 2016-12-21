Rank's 11 championship sleepers: Start Matt Barkley

You know, you underestimate a guy and the things that can happen. And no, this isn't an anecdote about Ty Montgomery, though that guy looked really good last week. This wasn't one of those, 'Well, he was playing the Bears' situation. Because the Bears had been good up front against the run (not so much in the secondary). But I'll get to Montgomery in a moment.
This is about my (so-called) friend Steve L. You might know him better as Metal Snake bassist Tokyo Rose. This is about Tokyo Rose and what he did to me in our Second City League. I have the top-seeded team and needed to play a defense. I had the Falcons from last week. So it wasn't like I truly needed an upgrade (though probably). So I put in a claim for the Patriots. I felt pretty confident I would get them because nobody else in the league would make a waiver claim during championship week like somebody in our NFL Fantasy League has done recently. (Kind of cost me a shot at the title, but I'm used to getting cheated out of that league since I won three out of the first four titles.) And I was sure Tokyo Rose wouldn't make a claim either because while he's a sweet bassist, he's kind of a dumb-dumb. He wasn't going to make a savvy play like grabbing the Patriots defense was he?
Hey but this is about Tokyo Rose and what he did to me in our Second City League. I have the top-seeded team and needed to play a defense. I had the Falcons from last week. So it wasn't like I truly needed an upgrade (though probably). So I put in a claim for the Patriots. I felt pretty confident I would get them because nobody else in the league would make a waiver claim during championship week like somebody in our NFL Fantasy League has done recently. (Kind of cost me a shot at the title, but I'm used to getting cheated out of that league since I won three out of the first four titles.) And I was sure Tokyo Rose wouldn't make a claim either because while he's a sweet bassist, he's kind of a dumb-dumb. He wasn't going to make a savvy play like grabbing the Patriots defense was he?
He was.
I was kind of bummed when I got the email about my waiver claim being rejected.
Rank's 11 Sleepers, Week 16
QB: Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
QB: Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos
QB: Matt Barkley, Chicago Bears
RB: Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers
RB: Justin Forsett, Denver Broncos
WR: Chris Hogan, New England Patriots
WR: Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots
WR: J.J. Nelson, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Dontrelle Inman, San Diego Chargers
TE: Ryan Griffin, Houston Texans
DEF: New England Patriots D/ST
I'm not sure if the Bears have their quarterback of the future. But they have their starter for next year. And he throws a ton when the Bears are behind, which kind of happens a lot. I would love to see the Bears give him a shot and then draft a guy like Chad Kelly in the fourth-round. (Or Luke Falk even.) But we can talk about that stuff in the future. We're talking about this week. He's a desperation flex. I wouldn't bench, say, Dak Prescott for him. But if you have been streaming for the past month or so, the numbers say Barkley.
I originally wrote "WR" because old habits die hard. Now, I know it's weird to include a guy who just went for 30 points (I get bonuses, alt-fantasy guys), but I felt like I needed to add him because of the matchup against the Vikings. Which looks pretty (expletive) great right now. Plus, Montgomery was making folks miss a lot against the Bears. He forced seven missed tackles. And his yards-after-contact were amazing. He's played so well they are now considering Aaron Rodgers for the MVP award.
Get them into your lineup. Chris Hogan. Malcolm Mitchell. Start them all. This is the last warmup for the Patriots before they coast in Week 17. I'm not sure I would have the courage to go with Michael Floyd this week. But the rest of the receivers will be very good.
This wouldn't be the first "That Helps No One" All-Star to turn into a viable fantasy option. I like Griffin this week against the Bengals. But only if C.J. Fiedorowicz is out for the coming week. And it also gives you the chance to sing "The Family Guy" theme over and over again.
