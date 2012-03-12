Randy Moss lands one-year 49ers deal, is eager to prove himself

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 06:44 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Randy Moss has another chance in the NFL, signing a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, only hours after he worked out for the team, catching passes from coach and former quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

Moss said he had a good vibe about the organization from the moment he was picked up at the airport Sunday night, calling it a "no-brainer" to sign.

"Harbaugh is a young, enthusiastic coach. I love enthusiasm," Moss said. "A lot of things stood out to me."

It seems Harbaugh's throws were on target, too.

"Yes, he can still bring it at his old age," Moss said. "I don't know, he's probably sitting there with an ice pack or something on his shoulder right now. He can still wing it."

Moss, who worked out last Tuesday with the New Orleans Saints, spent a year out of football and last played for the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans during a rocky 2010 season. But if he still can play at a high level, Moss will fill a big void for the reigning NFC West champions.

CEO Jed York told reporters earlier Monday at team headquarters that his 49ers needed "someone to stretch the field." The athletic, 6-foot-4 Moss fits the bill.

Moss, 35, said he initially retired for "personal reasons outside of football" and considered making a comeback late in the 2011 season before ultimately deciding to give his body more time to train.

"It was a decision to get back in the game because I still love the game and think I can play at a high level," he said. "It was obvious they (the 49ers) liked what they saw. I don't want to let them down."

