Randy Moss: I've always stood in Tom Brady's corner

Randy Moss can largely thank Tom Brady for resurrecting his career and solidifying his bust in Canton during his three-plus years in New England.
It should come as no surprise that "The Freak" is one of Tom Brady's staunchest supporters as the quarterback waits for Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce his decision regarding the appeal of the quarterback's four-game suspension.
"I've always stood in Tom's corner," Moss said Saturday, per the Fayetteville Observer. "I called myself a professional, but that man was definitely a letter grade above me."
Moss also commented on Deflategate, saying: "Over some air? If he did it, so what? He hasn't shown me anything but how he carries himself as a professional man, husband, father and athlete. ... Tom Brady is a pro's pro. I love the man and everything he's accomplished."
Brady and Moss connected for a plethora of highlight-reel plays -- including Moss' record 23 touchdowns during the Patriots' undefeated 2007 regular season. They were one of the most prolific tandems in league history.
It's been an uproarious offseason unlike any other Brady has ever faced in his illustrious career, but he continues to receive a steady stream of support from his peers.
It's not clear whether Brady's four-game suspension will be reduced, but expect the quarterback to be champing at the bit as soon as he steps on the field in 2015 -- with his friends rooting for a redemption story.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud.