Randy Gregory suspended additional 10 games by NFL

The second-year pass rusher, who was removed from the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/did not report list three weeks ago after leaving rehab, is currently three games into the four-game suspension he is serving for his first substance-abuse violation. With the 10-game suspension tacked on, he won't be eligible to return to the team until Dec. 19. The first game he could play in for the Cowboys this season would be the team's Week 16 contest against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26.