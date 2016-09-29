Around the NFL

Randy Gregory suspended additional 10 games by NFL

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Randy Gregory was officially suspended 10 games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, according to a league spokesman.

The second-year pass rusher, who was removed from the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/did not report list three weeks ago after leaving rehab, is currently three games into the four-game suspension he is serving for his first substance-abuse violation. With the 10-game suspension tacked on, he won't be eligible to return to the team until Dec. 19. The first game he could play in for the Cowboys this season would be the team's Week 16 contest against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26.

Gregory dropped his suspension appeal two weeks ago.

A consensus top-10 talent leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft, Gregory plummeted to Dallas in the second round due to a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Nebraska star also was late to pre-draft interviews amid concerns about his ability to handle the "mental rigors" of professional football.

Cowboys executive vice president and chief operating officer Stephen Jones made it clear months ago that the second-year edge rusher was on thin ice.

"This is a disappointment," Jones said after Gregory was suspended four games in February. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW