Randy Gregory exits practice due to heat exhaustion

Gregory, the Cowboys' high-profile second-round pick, was forced to exit the second session of rookie minicamp on Friday due to heat exhaustion. NFL Network cameras captured a groggy-looking Gregory slowly walking off the field with team trainers.
Temperatures were in the mid-to-upper 80s with high humidity at the Cowboys' facility in Irving. Before his exit, Gregory spoke to reporters about the challenge of practicing in the Texas heat.
"I think I haven't moved since I got here, as far as this seat here. I'm real tired," he told NFL Media's Desmond Purnell between workouts. "The humidity kind of caught up with me. I'm a little out of shape. ... Hopefully practice will be a little bit better."
It wasn't. Gregory was one of several players who came off the field, including third-round pick Chaz Green.
"Tempo is not much different than in college," Gregory went on. "Like I said, the heat was getting me. I'm hydrated, actually was kind of cramping up when we got into special teams so just got to hydrate more. ... In college we had a chance to get on our knee, take our helmet off. Can't really do that here so I'm trying to get used to that but I'm having fun and that's the main thing."
Translation: Get used to it.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*