Randall Gay among latest ex-players to sue NFL

NEW ORLEANS -- Former New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots cornerback Randall Gay is among the plaintiffs in a newly filed lawsuit accusing the NFL of failing to protect players from concussion risks.
The federal suit was filed Wednesday in New Orleans on behalf of 18 former NFL players. The case is likely to be transferred to Philadelphia, where a judge presides over a batch of similar suits, including several others that were filed in New Orleans.
The NFL has vowed to vigorously defend itself against the suits.
