Randall Gay among latest ex-players to sue NFL

Published: Jul 19, 2012 at 08:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Former New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots cornerback Randall Gay is among the plaintiffs in a newly filed lawsuit accusing the NFL of failing to protect players from concussion risks.

The federal suit was filed Wednesday in New Orleans on behalf of 18 former NFL players. The case is likely to be transferred to Philadelphia, where a judge presides over a batch of similar suits, including several others that were filed in New Orleans.

Gay, a Louisiana native, was an LSU standout before the Patriots signed him in 2004. The Saints signed him in 2008 and cut him in 2011 after he missed much of the previous season with a concussion.

The NFL has vowed to vigorously defend itself against the suits.

