Ramsey goes after Marcus Peters after Ravens' win

Peters might not have an ax to grind with his former teammates in L.A., but could with the newcomer who almost immediately replaced him and was the reason Peters had to move across the country in the middle of the regular season. After intercepting Goff, Peters was caught by ESPN cameras shouting "Jalen!" toward the Rams' defense and sticking his tongue out, taunting cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Rams acquired just hours after sending Peters to Baltimore in a stunning deal.