Around the NFL

Ramsey goes after Marcus Peters after Ravens' win

Published: Nov 26, 2019 at 12:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In the lead-up to what was eventually a Monday night blowout, Marcus Peters made clear to everyone that the game against the Los Angeles Rams was just another contest.

Technically, that's true. The Ravens, now 9-2, still have five more games left, plus at least one playoff game.

But sometimes in life, people say things to achieve a certain reaction from those looking on, even if deep down, it's not true. And after Peters intercepted his former teammate, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, late Monday night, it became clear that this was not just another game.

Peters might not have an ax to grind with his former teammates in L.A., but could with the newcomer who almost immediately replaced him and was the reason Peters had to move across the country in the middle of the regular season. After intercepting Goff, Peters was caught by ESPN cameras shouting "Jalen!" toward the Rams' defense and sticking his tongue out, taunting cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Rams acquired just hours after sending Peters to Baltimore in a stunning deal.

In fact, it was definitely about Ramsey, who didn't appreciate being taunted. Peters spent the usual postgame meeting at midfield hugging a few former Rams teammates and swapping jerseys with Rams running back Todd Gurley, but was approached by Ramsey, who had choice words for Peters. The two were quickly separated, but Ramsey had to be restrained after attempting to go after Peters again in the tunnel that the two teams must share to exit the field.

Ramsey was again provoked by Peters, who had plenty to say to Rams players in what the Baltimore Sun called an "expletive-filled rant" during the walk up the tunnel:

Ramsey refused to comment on the altercation afterward.

"If y'all have some questions about the game, I'll answer that," Ramsey said. "Other than that I'm not going to answer that."

The Ramsacquired Ramsey, who had made it quite clear he was done playing in Jacksonville, in a deal that included Los Angeles sending two first-round picks to the Jaguars in exchange for the demonstrative, shutdown corner. They did so only after making room for him by sending Peters to Baltimore for much less: linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick.

The results have not matched the compensation. Peters has shined in Baltimore, recording three interceptions (including two pick-sixes), five passes defended and 26 tackles in just five games played as a Raven. While Baltimore shreds opponents offensively, Peters embodies a defense that has made a significant in-season turnaround after giving up 40 points to the Cleveland Browns way back in Week 4, Baltimore's last loss in 2019.

Ramsey, meanwhile, was brought in to help a Rams team that had officially acknowledged the choppy waters it faced after just three wins in six games. Since his arrival, the Rams have won three of their last five and led the league in scoring defense from Weeks 7-11, allowing an average of just 11 points per game.

That vanished Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Co. eviscerated Los Angeles' defense to the tune of 45 points, 480 yards and a passer rating of 137.3.

Los Angeles' boom or bust defensive tendency came back to hurt the Rams on Monday, and Peters made sure his former teammates wouldn't forget how it happened -- with him on the other sideline, grinning, and his replacement left only to try to respond with words afterward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols

With a division title in their sights, the Chiefs will be without one of their premier pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon. Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of K.C.'s game against the Steelers and will not play.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Damien Harris expected to play vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the Buffalo Bills before injuring his hamstring, should be good to go Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

The Colts and Packers took home some impressive gifts in the form of huge victories. Here's what we learned from Saturday's Christmas Day doubleheader.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers lore, passing Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Ravens have questions at quarterback. Baltimore is placing ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He will not play against Cincinnati.
news

Rams place LT Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list, activate RB Cam Akers from injured reserve

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
news

Ryquell Armstead back on Jaguars active roster after COVID-19 battle, year away from football

﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿ returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW