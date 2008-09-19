Rams WR Holt says offensive line needs to take 'more pride'

"It was a situation there where a play needed to be made," Holt said. "Marc put it up. (Safety Kenny) Phillips did a good job for the Giants. My eyes never left the ball. I did the best I could to come down with it. Once I had corralled it, I was saying to myself and I said to Steven (Jackson) last night on his radio show, I was telling the audience that we would have been on that ground for an hour because I was not letting that ball get out of my hands."