Rams WR Avery out 4 to 6 weeks with stress fracture in foot

Notes: After losing safety Eric Bassey to a season-ending knee injury, the Rams have added Mark Rubin to the roster. A rookie free agent from Penn State, Rubin was with the team during organized team activities but let go prior to camp. ... The Rams had their first altercation in camp when safety James Butler threw a loose ball at tight end Billy Bajema, who then went after Butler. Some coaches like that sort of thing, but not Spagnuolo. "I'd rather not have it, but I understand it," he said.