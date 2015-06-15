Rams want to sign Nick Foles to long-term extension

Nick Foles has yet to take a snap for the Rams, but the team is ready to do business with their new quarterback.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access that the Rams have made it an offseason priority to lock up Foles to a long-term deal before the start of the season. The team has reached out to Foles' camp and the two sides have had some initial discussions, according to Rapoport.
Foles, who was acquired from the Eagles in the Sam Bradford trade this offseason, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is due to make $1.5 million in 2015.
This can be seen as wishful thinking for a team clearly looking for some stability at quarterback after two years of Sam Bradford knee injuries. Foles enjoyed a breakout season under Chip Kelly in 2013, but his 2014 performance was uneven at best before he sustained a season-ending clavicle injury.
Foles strikes us as one of the league's starting quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2015. The Rams, surprisingly, appear willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
