Rams waive Bud Sasser due to medical condition

A health condition had ended Rams rookie wideout Bud Sasser's stint in St. Louis.

Sasser, a sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft, was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Rams on Thursday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sasser's issue is a pre-existing heart condition. The condition was initially flagged during a physical with the team last month, Rapoport adds. Sasser sought multiple opinions, but was unable to gain clearance to play.

He signed his rookie contract with the Rams on Tuesday, which nets him a signing bonus of $113,737.

A standout wide receiver at Missouri, Sasser tallied 77 receptions for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Sasser's exit thins a Rams wide receiver group that includes Kenny Britt, Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Brian Quick.

