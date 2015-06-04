Rams waive Bud Sasser due to medical condition

Sasser, a sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft, was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Rams on Thursday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sasser's issue is a pre-existing heart condition. The condition was initially flagged during a physical with the team last month, Rapoport adds. Sasser sought multiple opinions, but was unable to gain clearance to play.
A standout wide receiver at Missouri, Sasser tallied 77 receptions for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.
Sasser's exit thins a Rams wide receiver group that includes Kenny Britt, Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Brian Quick.
