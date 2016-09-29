Rams vs. Cardinals game facts

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 10:22 AM

Putting points on the board:The Rams offense scored 4 TD in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Rams had scored 3 offensive TD in their previous 4 games combined.

Gurley:The Rams' running back is averaging 2.9 yards per rush this season. Gurley averaged 4.8 yards per rush last season.

Rams on D:Rams are T-21st in the NFL with 4 sacks this season

