Rams too much for Cards; Week 5 previews

For one night at least, the good times returned to St. Louis, where the Rams moved above .500 for the first time since November 2006 by stifling the previously undefeatedArizona Cardinals, 17-3, behind nine sacks of Kevin Kolb. The only downer for Jeff Fisher's team was a potentially serious injury to leading wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Here's what else is on tap Friday:
Brooks: Matt Barkley vs. Geno Smith
Which college QB would go first if the 2013 NFL Draft were held now: Matt Barkley or Geno Smith? Bucky Brooks examines. **More ...**
» Get a head start on the latest football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, the crew is joined by Pro BowlSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, plus St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn talks about his team's big win Thursday night.
» Most fans know about the friendship between on-field rivals Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, but Albert Breer reveals that the mutual admiration society extends to the legendary quarterbacks' fathers as well.
» Jeff Darlington looks at one of the surprise stars of the season so far, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline, the league leader in receiving yards.
» Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the key matchups to watch in Sunday's games, including Rivers-Brees and Brady-Manning.
» Kim Jones profiles the Houston Texans' Matt Schaub, who never seems to be included in the "elite quarterback" discussion, yet has his team at 4-0.
» Chad Reuter looks ahead to this weekend's best college football games.