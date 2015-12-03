Around the NFL

Rams to start Nick Foles at QB Sunday vs. Cardinals

Published: Dec 03, 2015 at 10:49 AM
Andie Hagemann

The St. Louis Rams will give Nick Foles the starting nod for Sunday's tilt with the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Jeff Fisher announced the move Thursday.

Fisher also added that if Case Keenum clears concussion protocol, he will backup Foles. Keenum was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Though Foles is starting this week, Fisher said Keenum will remain the starting quarterback (once he is cleared).

Keenum suffered the concussion after his head was slammed to the turf during the Rams' final drive in the team's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week, Foles returned as the starter for the Rams' 31-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Foles was 30 of 46 for 228 and threw three interceptions -- one of which Leon Hall returned for a touchdown.

