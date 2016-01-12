Around the NFL

Rams to relocate to L.A.; Chargers first option to join

Published: Jan 12, 2016 at 12:13 PM

The Los Angeles Rams are back.

NFL owners in Houston voted 30-2 to ratify the Rams' relocation application for an immediate move to L.A., where the team will eventually begin play at owner Stan Kroenke's proposed stadium site in Inglewood in 2019. It's a seismic decision that returns the highest level of professional football to the country's second-largest media market after a 21-year absence.

The Rams could be joined by the Chargers, who have a one-year option to decide if they want to relocate and join the Rams in Inglewood. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will have up until the conclusion of owners meetings (March 20-23) to decide if they're playing in L.A. or San Diego in 2016. The window creates the possibility -- however slight -- that the Chargers could remain in San Diego. The city is hosting a June vote for $350 million in public funding toward a new facility to replace Qualcomm Stadium. It is possible that the Chargers put off a final decision until that vote takes place.

The Raiders -- the third team that had L.A. aspirations -- withdrew their application for relocation on Tuesday and will work with the league toward a stadium solution, most likely in Oakland. If the Chargers do not exercise their option to move to Los Angeles, the Raiders will have a one-year option to join the Rams in Inglewood.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a Tuesday night news conference that the league will provide $100 million to both the Chargers and Raiders if they remain in their current home markets.

"I will be working over the next several weeks to explore these options that we have now created for ourselves to determine the best path forward for the Chargers," said Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

The Chargers and Spanos had been in a partnership with the Raiders for a proposed stadium site in Carson, Calif., but NFL Media's Judy Battista reported that there was "strong opposition" for a Silver & Black return to Los Angeles.

The win for Los Angeles is very much a loss for NFL fans in St. Louis. The NFL had not had a team relocate since the Houston Oilers moved to Nashville in 1997. On Tuesday, St. Louis lost their second NFL team, as the Rams followed in the footsteps of the Cardinals, who left the city for Phoenix before the 1988 season.

"The NFL ignored the facts, the loyalty of St. Louis fans, who supported the team through far more downs than ups, and the NFL ignored a strong market and viable plan for a new stadium," St. Louis mayor Francis Slay said in a statement. "I am proud of our effort and what St. Louis was able to accomplish in an extraordinarily short period of time. I thank everyone who worked so diligently on this project, especially the Governor's Task Force."

"Relocation is a painful process," Goodell said. "It's painful for the fans, the communities, the teams, for the league in general. Stability is something that we've taken a great deal of pride in and in some ways a bittersweet moment because we were unsuccessful in being able to get the kind of facilities that we wanted to get done in their home markets."

The Rams played in the Los Angeles area for 48 years before moving to St. Louis prior to the 1995 season. St. Louis made a strong effort to keep the Rams, submitting a plan to the league for a $1.1 billion venue on the city's riverfront. Rams owner Stan Kroenke was determined to return the franchise to L.A., however.

"We understand the emotions involved of our fans and it's not easy to do these things," Kroenke said. "They are purposely made hard, but we're here today. We made a decision and we worked long and hard at the various alternatives. When they didn't succeed we worked to this point."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 clash against Cardinals

The 49ers announced a slew of moves ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cardinals. Chief among them was the return of a certain star TE.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back. ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.
news

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Darnold (shoulder) clears concussion protocol, status TBD

After weeks of playing incomplete, the Panthers offense has taken a major step toward being whole for Week 9.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Prevea Health end nine-year partnership 

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about COVID-19 vaccinations, the Packers quarterback and Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health have ended their nine-year partnership, the two parties announced Saturday.
news

Odell Beckham, Browns finalize agreement granting his release; WR to hit waivers Monday

Odell Beckham will officially be waived by the Browns next week. He might become a free agent for the first time in his career soon after. OBJ and the Browns signed their settlement to finalize his release and send him to waivers on Monday, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder) to start vs. Bears on 'MNF' despite new ailment

A right shoulder injury for ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ surfaced in Friday's injury report. The Steelers QB was already limited in practice this week by nagging hip and pectoral injuries. None of it will ultimately sideline him for Monday Night Football against the Bears.
news

Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not get COVID-19 vaccination in first comments since positive test

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, which will knock him out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Dolphins place WR DeVante Parker on IR due to hamstring injury setback

Miami will be without its top wideout for the next three weeks after placing DeVante Parker on injured reserve Friday.
news

Marcus Maye out for remainder of 2021 season after tearing Achilles in Jets' loss to Colts

Marcus Maye's 2021 season is finished. The Jets safety suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Colts and will miss the rest of the campaign.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

The Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9. Carolina coach Matt Rhule is "hopeful" that RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Patriots.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham's release 'unfortunate,' but Browns are 'moving on'

Odell Beckham﻿ and the Browns are no longer together, but Cleveland still has a game to play Sunday. For Kevin Stefanski and Co., there's little time for tearful goodbyes.
news

Titans sign RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW