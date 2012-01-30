Rams to interview Jets' Clinkscales, Vikings' Paton for GM job

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 05:37 AM

The St. Louis Rams are scheduled to interview New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales and Minnesota Vikings director of player personnel George Paton on Monday for the team's vacant general manager position, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Arizona Cardinals director of player personnel Steve Keim was supposed to interview for the position this weekend, but his meeting with the team was rescheduled.

The Rams hired coach Jeff Fisher on Jan. 17, but COO Kevin Demoff said shortly before the agreement he expected the general manager search to require more time.

"The GM, you can't steal from other staffs for a GM until after the draft so you can't hire anyone," Demoff said. "So the GM one, to me can linger a little bit longer."

The Rams requested to speak with as many as a dozen candidates, including Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Les Snead. Former Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Ryan Grigson interviewed with the Rams, but he was later hired as the Colts' general manager.

