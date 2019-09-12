Around the NFL

Rams tired of PI questions ahead of bout with Saints

Published: Sep 12, 2019 at 03:17 AM

With the Rams and Saints set to meet in Week 2, discussion over what happened the last time they played has apparently been as prevalent for some as Sunday's showdown.

Specifically, people are still talking about the non-pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the 2018 NFC title game.

"How many times can you ask the same question?" Rams coach Sean McVay said as he saw a flock of reporters hovered around cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman's locker Wednesday, per ESPN.com.

Robey-Coleman, of course, was luckily not flagged for illegal contact against Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. In the seven-plus months since, the Rams have acknowledged they got away with one. So has the NFL, which implemented new pass interference replay review rules during the offseason.

The play sparked frivolous lawsuits from Saints fans, some of whom showed up to the 2019 season opener in referees outfits. And it remained a talking point for Sean Payton leading up to this season.

"That's a New Orleans problem," cornerback Aqib Talib said. "It's not an L.A. problem."

Perhaps, though Robey-Coleman said he's seen the infamous play "over 4,000-5,000 times, easy." That just sounds exhausting. Hopefully another game, involving two of the better teams in the NFC again, will help everyone move on.

"I didn't expect it to get that much pub, but it is what it is," Robey-Coleman added. "They made it into what it is and the league made it a rule. Just got to live with it now and it's a rule that the whole league is going to have to adjust to. We don't have no problem with it."

There's no denying the play likely kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl. But it might have also sparked change for the better.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday.
news

Washington to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday

The Washington Football Team is honoring one of its greatest to ever play the game. Washington will pay a special tribute to and retire the jersey number worn by the late Sean Taylor during a ceremony this weekend when the Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField.
news

Lamar Jackson: 'It was dope' to get a roughing the passer call after nearly two years

After a week spent talking about how he doesn't get them, Lamar Jackson received his first roughing the passer call of the season Monday night In Baltimore's win over Indianapolis. He appreciated the protection.
news

Patrick Mahomes says he's not trying too hard to overcome Chiefs' defensive struggles

Patrick Mahomes has committed six turnovers (five interceptions, one lost fumble) in Kansas City's last three games, two of which the Chiefs have lost. But the star QB says he doesn't think he's trying too hard to overcome K.C.'s defensive shortcomings. 
news

Russell Wilson at Seahawks practice Wednesday, listed as DNP

Though he was listed as DNP, Russell Wilson (finger) was at Seahawks practice Wednesday and has yet to be placed on IR. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW