Rams' tight end McMichael aims for bigger role

Published: Jul 29, 2008 at 10:21 AM

MEQUON, Wis. (AP) -Tight end Randy McMichael caught a pass and his helmet, which had popped off, without breaking stride during a dazzling play at St. Louis Rams' training camp.

"You should get style points for that," said coach Scott Linehan, with a grin.

McMichael, a somewhat forgotten option in one of the NFL's worst offenses last year, has made several less-spectacular grabs. It's a promising sign for an offense that was one of the NFL's worst last season.

"Randy's still going to be a guy who's going to be big in the run game and pass protection," Linehan said. "But he's going to be a weapon for us. In this system, he's going to get some pretty good looks, and he's really done a good job."

McMichael averaged 65 catches the previous three seasons before joining the Rams in a three-year, free-agent deal after the Miami Dolphins released him in a salary-cap move. His big numbers in Miami under then-offensive coordinator Linehan made St. Louis a natural destination. But the Rams went 3-13 in a forgettable season.

He finished with 39 catches, an 11-yard average and three touchdowns last year. He spent most of the time blocking when three linemen, notably seven-time Pro Bowler Orlando Pace, landed on injured reserve.

Aside from a six-reception game against Pittsburgh near the end of the season, he had more than three grabs in only two games.

This year, 65 catches may not be enough in an attack that promises to use more of the field and skill players. That would be good news for a receivers' group that had no plays longer than 40 yards last season.

"I hope more than that," McMichael said. "I'm really excited for this offense."

Last year, McMichael and quarterback Marc Bulger also had to get on the same page. McMichael noted Bulger's familiarity with Torry Holt, built over several seasons. McMichael wasn't a big part of the offense in Bulger's first six seasons.

"It was a new role that I wasn't accustomed to, and me being the person I was, I didn't really want to adjust," McMichael said. "I really felt like 'Why do I have to adjust my game?' But I had to.

"It was miserable, but it was a humbling experience. It lets you know that sometimes things aren't going to always go your way."

Those days appear to be over. New offensive coordinator Al Saunders has bigger plans for McMichael, who has been one of Bulger's favorite and most reliable targets in camp.

"It's my opportunity, so I'm just going out there and trying to make a play," McMichael said. "It's all about getting better and learning from your mistakes. That's all I'm trying to do is be consistent and keep gaining the trust of Marc and the offensive coaches, so they know that when it's time to call the play, I'll be ready for it."

Last year, McMichael was often a decoy when running a pattern. This year, he won't just be clearing space.

"Now, you run like you're getting the ball every play," McMichael said. "Everybody is in a progression whenever a play is called. That's why you have guys flying all over the place, because everybody wants to get the ball.

"So, I think the first guy to get open, Marc's going to throw it to him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW