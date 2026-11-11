Rams targeting Week 13 return for Davante Adams; Puka Nacua out 'extended period of time'

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams explored options at wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline but ultimately passed, despite injuries that are currently hampering the group.

The main reason is that they expect Davante Adams back soon.

The Rams are targeting a return for Adams after they play the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday. If that holds, Adams would miss just two more games with his ruptured hamstring. The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals this week before a bye, then face the Packers in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 25.

The next game on the schedule will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 13.

"It kind of takes two (to trade), and you've got to be able to see what you're willing to give, what's out there, what's out there as far as envisioning things," McVay said. "I think with a lot of the moves that you guys will be wondering about, what we are optimistic about is Davante's return is sooner (rather) than later."

After a three-game winning streak to reach 5-4, the Rams will have to find a way to survive at least the next two games without either Adams or Puka Nacua, who sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered turf toe in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

"We won't place him on IR due to some semantics with the roster and things like that, but he'll be out for an extended period of time," McVay said of Nacua. "It wasn't like some new information."

Los Angeles is also hoping to get tight end Terrance Ferguson back after a couple of weeks following his hamstring pull in last Friday's practice. Ferguson has missed the past six games between ankle and hamstring injuries. His absence has further depleted a tight end room that includes Colby Parkinson, who is battling a rib injury, along with several other moments of wear and tear this season.

In the interim, the Rams will look to a wide receiver room of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith. Los Angeles signed Smith back to the roster Tuesday after placing Jordan Whittington on injured reserve with a back sprain.

The Rams will also look to lean on a defense that just got reigning defensive player of the year Myles Garrett back for a three-sack performance on Sunday, as well as a run game with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum that has taken off in recent weeks.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.