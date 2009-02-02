Rams tab Croom to lead running backs, hire four other assistants

Croom was among the first black players to play for coach Bear Bryant at Alabama from 1971 to 1974, where he was the starting center. Croom was a Crimson Tide assistant before beginning his NFL career as running backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987. He also coached running backs for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers. He was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator from 1997 to 2000, when he coached running back Barry Sanders.